StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Ashford has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

