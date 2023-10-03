OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OCI Stock Performance

Shares of OCI stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38. OCI has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Get OCI alerts:

About OCI

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.