Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

B2Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

