South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.18) in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 410 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($4.84) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOUHY

South32 Stock Down 0.7 %

South32 Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. South32 has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

About South32

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.