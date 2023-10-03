The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of The SPAR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get The SPAR Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on The SPAR Group

The SPAR Group Stock Performance

About The SPAR Group

Shares of The SPAR Group stock opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.64.

(Get Free Report)

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to grocery stores and other group retail outlets in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.