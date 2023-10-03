Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given a C$4.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$4.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins lowered Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.46.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 55.17%. The firm had revenue of C$282.61 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.6649306 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
