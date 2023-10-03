Stifel Nicolaus Raises Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.56.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ

Aritzia Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ATZ opened at C$23.04 on Friday. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$21.15 and a twelve month high of C$55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$462.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.35 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 0.8906898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total transaction of C$245,900.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.