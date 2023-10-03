Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$23.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.73. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$17.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.72.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$471.41 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 3.9180328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.