Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Target Price to C$32.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Aritzia in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Aritzia Stock Down 5.8 %

About Aritzia

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

