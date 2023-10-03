Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$102.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Onex from C$81.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Onex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Onex

Onex Trading Down 0.6 %

About Onex

Shares of ONEX opened at C$79.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. Onex has a 1-year low of C$58.71 and a 1-year high of C$86.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.