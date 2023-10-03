Scotiabank Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$70.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.13.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$51.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.01. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$28.98 and a 52 week high of C$56.87. The stock has a market cap of C$22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 2.0907611 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

