bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

bioMérieux Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

