bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
bioMérieux Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BMXMF opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. bioMérieux has a 1-year low of $81.11 and a 1-year high of $110.00.
About bioMérieux
