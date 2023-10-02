Private Ocean LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.71. 2,793,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,210. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

