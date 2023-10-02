Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $94.91. 1,956,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,472. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.