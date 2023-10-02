WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 2,889 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.72. 1,010,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,506. The firm has a market cap of $370.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.38.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

