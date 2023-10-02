Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $536,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,503 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $290.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

