Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

EFA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,247,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,779,283. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

