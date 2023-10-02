Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.10. 1,241,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

