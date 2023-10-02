Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $5.30 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.43. 1,551,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $429.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

