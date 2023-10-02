First Command Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Command Bank boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,783,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

KO stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,822. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

