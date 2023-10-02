Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $392.06. 1,747,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,104. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

