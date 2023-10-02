Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 553 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after buying an additional 1,087,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,830,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,125,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.06. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $238.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.