Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 2,343 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 398,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,220. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

