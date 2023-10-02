Graypoint LLC Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $390.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,854,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,439. The company has a market capitalization of $312.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

