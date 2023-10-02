Private Ocean LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $265.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average of $240.30. The company has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

