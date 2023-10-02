Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 456 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.66. 1,213,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

