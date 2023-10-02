Private Ocean LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,358. The stock has a market cap of $297.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.03 and a 200 day moving average of $213.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

