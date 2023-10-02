Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

