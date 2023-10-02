Nilsine Partners LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $828.20. 728,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $862.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $778.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

