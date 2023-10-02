Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $93.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,912,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

