First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.63 on Monday, reaching $105.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,083,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $105.75 and a one year high of $181.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day moving average is $139.58.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.07.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.