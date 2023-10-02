Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

ADBE traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $519.24. 1,314,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

