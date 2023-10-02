Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Increased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 598,164 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,237. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

