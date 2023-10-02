Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.0% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,590. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

