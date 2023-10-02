Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,371. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

