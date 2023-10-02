Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.6 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $528.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The company has a market capitalization of $501.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

