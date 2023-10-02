First Command Bank Sells 102 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 26,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.4% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $14.05 on Monday, reaching $492.12. 809,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $535.13 and its 200-day moving average is $538.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

