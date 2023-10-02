Stephens Consulting LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,500. The stock has a market cap of $127.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.