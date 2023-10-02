International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,331,000 after purchasing an additional 270,201 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.27. 817,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

