International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,870. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

