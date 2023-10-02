Graypoint LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Graypoint LLC decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

AVGO stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $828.75. 693,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,463. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $862.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $778.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.