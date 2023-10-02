C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,410. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

