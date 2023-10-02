Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.24. The company had a trading volume of 743,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,576. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

