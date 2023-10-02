Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,485 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.98. 13,891,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,945,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

