CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,104,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. 10,097,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

