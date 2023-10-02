1,185 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 110.0% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.00. 7,918,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

