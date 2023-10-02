Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 163 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.51. The company had a trading volume of 895,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day moving average is $300.13.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

