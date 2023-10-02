Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 700 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,966,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,629,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

