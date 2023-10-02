Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,044. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.08 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

