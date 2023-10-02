Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,064,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,143. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

